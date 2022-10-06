YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    In Pics: Effigies of Ravana go up in flames as India celebrates Dussehra

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 05: Huge effigies of Ravana were set on fire and crackers burst at different places as the nation celebrated Dussehra on Wednesday.

    Effigy of the demon King Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi
    Effigy of the demon King Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi

    Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna went up in flames at various places in the national capital during Ramlila celebrations, which were held with great pomp and show and without Covid restrictions on Wednesday.

    The festivities were low key events in the last two years due to COVID-19.

    Here's a glimpse of how India celebrated the festival marking the triumph of good over evil.

    An effigy of Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations, in Amritsar.
    An effigy of Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations, in Amritsar.
    Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad go up in flames during Dussehra celebrations, in Gurugram.
    Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad go up in flames during Dussehra celebrations, in Gurugram.
    Effigies of Ravana and Kumbhkaran being burnt on the occasion of Dussehra Celebrations, in Jaipur
    Effigies of Ravana and Kumbhkaran being burnt on the occasion of Dussehra Celebrations, in Jaipur
    Effigies of demon King Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad during Dussehra festival celebrations at BLW ground, in Varanasi
    Effigies of demon King Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad during Dussehra festival celebrations at BLW ground, in Varanasi

    Comments

    More RAVANA News  

    Read more about:

    ravana dussehra

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X