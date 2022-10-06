BJP fumes over Modi’s Ravana posters in Amethi, UP, blames Rahul for ‘insulting’ PM

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 05: Huge effigies of Ravana were set on fire and crackers burst at different places as the nation celebrated Dussehra on Wednesday.

Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna went up in flames at various places in the national capital during Ramlila celebrations, which were held with great pomp and show and without Covid restrictions on Wednesday.

The festivities were low key events in the last two years due to COVID-19.

Here's a glimpse of how India celebrated the festival marking the triumph of good over evil.