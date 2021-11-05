In pics: PM Modi unveils magnificent statue of Guru Shankaracharya at Kedarnath

Guru Shankaracharya statue

The statue unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was crafted by Yogiraj Shilpi, a Mysuru based sculptor rooted in five generation of craftsmanship.

The Shankaracharya statue weighs 35 tonnes

Themagnificent statue at Kedarnath depictsAdi Shankaracharya in a sitting position.The making of the statue began in September 2020 with around 120 tonnes of stone procured for its carving.

PM to lay foundation for reconstruction work worth Rs 400 croe

The prime minister is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore at the Himalayan temple.

PM Modi's dream project

Kedarpuri reconstruction is considered the prime minister's dream project whose progress is reviewed personally by him at regular intervals.