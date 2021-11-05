YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In pics: PM Modi unveils magnificent statue of Guru Shankaracharya at Kedarnath

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic visit to Kedarnath unveiled a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, which has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, and inaugurated the rebuilt samadhi of the eighth century seer.

    The unveiling of the 12-feet statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya was streamed live at the 12 jyotirlingas, four Shankaracharya mutts (monasteries), his birthplace and several prominent temples across the country.

    Guru Shankaracharya statue

    Guru Shankaracharya statue

    The statue unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was crafted by Yogiraj Shilpi, a Mysuru based sculptor rooted in five generation of craftsmanship.

    The Shankaracharya statue weighs 35 tonnes

    The Shankaracharya statue weighs 35 tonnes

    Themagnificent statue at Kedarnath depictsAdi Shankaracharya in a sitting position.The making of the statue began in September 2020 with around 120 tonnes of stone procured for its carving.

    PM to lay foundation for reconstruction work worth Rs 400 croe

    PM to lay foundation for reconstruction work worth Rs 400 croe

    The prime minister is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore at the Himalayan temple.

    PM Modi's dream project

    PM Modi's dream project

    Kedarpuri reconstruction is considered the prime minister's dream project whose progress is reviewed personally by him at regular intervals.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi kedarnath

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X