In pics: PM Modi unveils magnificent statue of Guru Shankaracharya at Kedarnath
New Delhi, Nov 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic visit to Kedarnath unveiled a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, which has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, and inaugurated the rebuilt samadhi of the eighth century seer.
The unveiling of the 12-feet statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya was streamed live at the 12 jyotirlingas, four Shankaracharya mutts (monasteries), his birthplace and several prominent temples across the country.
Guru Shankaracharya statue
The statue unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was crafted by Yogiraj Shilpi, a Mysuru based sculptor rooted in five generation of craftsmanship.
The Shankaracharya statue weighs 35 tonnes
Themagnificent statue at Kedarnath depictsAdi Shankaracharya in a sitting position.The making of the statue began in September 2020 with around 120 tonnes of stone procured for its carving.
PM to lay foundation for reconstruction work worth Rs 400 croe
The prime minister is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore at the Himalayan temple.
PM Modi's dream project
Kedarpuri reconstruction is considered the prime minister's dream project whose progress is reviewed personally by him at regular intervals.