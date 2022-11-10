In pics: PM Modi to launch facelift of Visakhapatnam railway station

YouTube
    Vishakhapatnam, Nov 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Visakhapatnam to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of projects of Vishakhapatnam Railway Station. The redeveloped Vizag railway station will cater to 75,000 passengers per day and will improve the passenger experience by providing modern amenities.

    The upgraded station will be universally accessible with state-of-the-art skywalks facilitating seamless passenger movement.

    A Roof Plaza connecting the departure halls with a common waiting area will be constructed above the platforms for facilitating easy movement of passengers, according to the RLDA.

    A commercial area over the Multi-Level Car Parking, an Internet-of-Things-based smart parking management system, retail and office spaces, retiring rooms and a medical emergency room are some of the features planned as part of the redevelopment.

    The redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station will be done at a cost of Rs 450 crores.

    X