YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In pics: PM Modi to inaugurate new campus of Classical Tamil institute in Chennai tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Jan 11: PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai on 12th January. Prime Minister's office informed that the inauguration will be done through video conferencing.

    new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai

    new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai

    PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai on 12th January. Prime Minister's office informed that the inauguration will be done through video conferencing.

    New medical colleges

    New medical colleges

    The new medical colleges, with a cumulative capacity of 1,450 seats, are being established under the centrally-sponsored scheme of 'Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital'. Under the scheme, medical colleges are established in districts, which do not have either a government or private medical college, the statement said.

    Prime minister's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage

    Prime minister's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage

    The establishment of a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is in line with the prime minister's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages, the PMO said.

    Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam

    Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam

    PM Modi will also inaugurate the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, an auditorium with an open air theatre, constructed by the Puducherry government at a cost of about Rs 23 crore. It would primarily be used for educational purposes, and can accommodate more than 1000 people.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 16:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X