In pics: PM Modi to inaugurate new campus of Classical Tamil institute in Chennai tomorrow

new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai

PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai on 12th January. Prime Minister's office informed that the inauguration will be done through video conferencing.

New medical colleges

The new medical colleges, with a cumulative capacity of 1,450 seats, are being established under the centrally-sponsored scheme of 'Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital'. Under the scheme, medical colleges are established in districts, which do not have either a government or private medical college, the statement said.

Prime minister's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage

The establishment of a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is in line with the prime minister's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages, the PMO said.

Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, an auditorium with an open air theatre, constructed by the Puducherry government at a cost of about Rs 23 crore. It would primarily be used for educational purposes, and can accommodate more than 1000 people.