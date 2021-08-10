In Pics: Interesting facts you did not know about lions

Second largest cat

Lions are the second-largest cats after tigers in the world, often called the "king of the jungle."

Lion live in pride

Lions live in a large group known as pride, resembling wolves' pattern of living. A lion's pride consists of a few adult males, related females, and cubs. Groups of female lions usually hunt together, preying mostly on large ungulates.

Lions roar

A lion's roar is the loudest among the cat family. An adult lion's roar 114 decibels and can be heard from as far away as five miles.

Dominating male lion

The lion is the only member of the cat family that displays obvious sexual dimorphism. Males have broader heads and a prominent mane that grows downwards and backwards covering most of the head, neck, shoulders, and chest. The mane is typically brownish and tinged with yellow, rust and black hairs.

A lion's sleep

Lions are known for relaxing and lazing around. They spend between 16 and 20 hours each day resting and sleeping.

Lionesses are the primary hunters

What is more interesting is that Lioness are the primary hunters in a Lion pack. Though female Lions may be physically smaller than the male Lions, they make up for it in speed. They are in fact up to 30% faster, reaching top speeds of up to 45mph.

Photo Credit: @narendramodi