In Pics: Interesting facts you did not know about lions
New Delhi, Aug 10: World Lion Day is celebrated on August 10 annually to raise awareness about lions, the king of the jungle and the majestic hunter of the wildlife. A day to pay tribute to the mighty king, the mighty lion.
Asiatic lion is one of the five big cats that are found in India. Let us have a look at some of the interesting facts to know the king of the jungle.
Second largest cat
Lions are the second-largest cats after tigers in the world, often called the "king of the jungle."
Lion live in pride
Lions live in a large group known as pride, resembling wolves' pattern of living. A lion's pride consists of a few adult males, related females, and cubs. Groups of female lions usually hunt together, preying mostly on large ungulates.
Lions roar
A lion's roar is the loudest among the cat family. An adult lion's roar 114 decibels and can be heard from as far away as five miles.
Dominating male lion
The lion is the only member of the cat family that displays obvious sexual dimorphism. Males have broader heads and a prominent mane that grows downwards and backwards covering most of the head, neck, shoulders, and chest. The mane is typically brownish and tinged with yellow, rust and black hairs.
A lion's sleep
Lions are known for relaxing and lazing around. They spend between 16 and 20 hours each day resting and sleeping.
Lionesses are the primary hunters
What is more interesting is that Lioness are the primary hunters in a Lion pack. Though female Lions may be physically smaller than the male Lions, they make up for it in speed. They are in fact up to 30% faster, reaching top speeds of up to 45mph.
Photo Credit: @narendramodi