In Pics: India displays military might, cultural heritage on Republic Day

Rafale debut

The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft featured in India's Republic Day parade and culminated the flypast by carrying out the ‘Vertical Charlie' formation, the Indian Air Force (IAF). In the ‘Vertical Charlie' formation, the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude.

First-ever tableau of Ladakh

The first-ever Ladakh tableaux led the display of cultural diversity at Republic Day parade. It's the first-ever tableau of the UT. The display of cultural tableaux begins at Republic Day parade, with Ladakh leading.

Ayodhya Ram temple

Ancient city Ayodhya's heritage, replica of a Ram temple, glimpse of ''Deepotsav'' and various stories from Ramayana epic have been depicted in the tableau of Uttar Pradesh which was showcased in the Republic Day parade on January 26. The bedecked tableau is fronted by a sitting model of Maharishi Valmiki and the temple model is on the rear side.

Indian Navy's tableau showcases principal combatant in 1971 war

The Indian Navy's Republic Day tableau showcased the naval strike at Karachi and the role of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on the eastern seafront during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The theme of the parade is "Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive" and comes at time when the country is commemorating the golden jubilee of the victory in the 1971 war.

Camel contingent of BSF at Rajpath on Republic Day

Keeping the tradition alive, BSF's camel marched in the ceremonial Republic Day parade here after all. the contingent of camels caparisoned in rich bridal attire and silver bracelets jingling has been finally called in to march down the Rajpath, keeping alive the 70-year-old tradition of the country's main parade on January 26. The Camel contingent is a major attraction every year.

Marching Contingent of Bangladesh Army on Rajpath

The sight of the Bangladesh Army contingent proudly marching down New Delhi's Rajpath on 26 January is the main attraction of Republic Day this year.

T- 90 Bhishma on Rajpath

India's main battle tank T-90 Bhishma showcased country's military prowess at Republic Day parade at Rajpath. The locally assembled tanks were christened ‘Bhishma' and are fitted with the Shtora self-protection system and Catherine thermal imagers from Thales of France and Peleng of Belarus.

'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID'

With the theme of 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID' the tableau of the Department of Biotechnology depicted the process of COVID19 Vaccine development through various processes.