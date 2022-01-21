In pics: Grand statue of Netaji Bose to come up at India Gate

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 21: On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary a grand statue made out of granite will be installed at the India Gate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him."

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary, PM Modi also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 13:10 [IST]