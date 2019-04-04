In Patna Saheb it would be Sinha’s star power vs Prasad’s cadre

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Apr 04: The Patna Saheb constituency is likely to witness a high profile battle between Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shatrughan Sinha, who is set to join the Congress.

Sinha, who quit the BJP has represented the seat since 2009. However for Sinha, the battle would not be exactly an easy one. Patna Saheb is considered as one of the safest seats for the BJP.

While Sinha would put to use his past performances and star power, the big question is can he win the seat, minus the support of a strong BJP cadre. In the 2014 elections, Sinha won with a vote share of 55.04 against the RJD's Vijay Yadav, who polled 24.93 per cent of the votes. In the 2009 elections, Sinha bagged 57.30 per cent of the votes. The Congress on the other hand which had fielded actor Shekhar Suman ended up with 11.10 per cent of the votes.

For Prasad, the battle would not be an easy one either. While his image is good, the problem is that the people do not see him as a mass leader. He would rely very heavily on the strength of the BJP cadre to win the elections.

The Patna Lok Sabha constituency was split into two following the 2009 delimitation exercise. The urban seat was called as Patna Saheb, while the rural seat was called Pataliputra.