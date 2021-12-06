YouTube
    In Parliament today: Two bills to be tabled, Sitharaman expected to speak

    New Delhi, Dec 06:The Parliament which was adjourned on Friday will reconstitute today. This would be the 5th day of Parliament which has largely been disrupted owing to protests by the Opposition.

    While two Bills will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to address the House. On the other hand, Opposition leaders from various parties will meet at the office of the Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out a strategy to adopted on the floor.

    Lok Sabha Legislative Business:

    1. FM Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021
    2. DR. Mansukh Mandaviya to move The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021
    3. Minister Kiren Rijiju to move The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021

    Rajya Sabha Legislative Business:

    1. DR. Mansukh Mandaviya to move The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021
    2. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020
    3. Short Duration Discussion -Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Shri Anand Sharma, Dr. Fauzia khan, Prof. Manoj kumar jha to raise a discussion on price rise in the country

