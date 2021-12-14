YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In Parliament today: Rajya Sabha to discuss Bill to amend Delhi Special Police Act

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 14: Several leaders of the Opposition said that they would hit the streets demanding the revocation of the suspension of the 12 MPs.

    In Parliament today: Rajya Sabha to discuss Bill to amend Delhi Special Police Act

    Meanwhile on Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the NDPS (Amendment) Bill. Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Amendment Bill has a very limited purpose and seeks to achieve nothing more. She also said that the amendments proposed only seek to correct a certain clerical error.

    In Lok Sabha today:

    Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022. She would also introduce the Bill.

    Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022, be taken into consideration. She would also move the Bill.

    Opposition leaders to take to the streets seeking revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

    In Rajya Sabha today:

    Dr. Jitendra Singh to move Bill further to amend the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946 as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

    Dr. Jitendra Singh to move that the Bill further to amend the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

    More WINTER SESSION News  

    Read more about:

    winter session

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 8:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X