In Parliament today: Rajya Sabha to discuss Bill to amend Delhi Special Police Act

New Delhi, Dec 14: Several leaders of the Opposition said that they would hit the streets demanding the revocation of the suspension of the 12 MPs.

Meanwhile on Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the NDPS (Amendment) Bill. Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Amendment Bill has a very limited purpose and seeks to achieve nothing more. She also said that the amendments proposed only seek to correct a certain clerical error.

In Lok Sabha today:

Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022. She would also introduce the Bill.

Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022, be taken into consideration. She would also move the Bill.

Opposition leaders to take to the streets seeking revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha today:

Dr. Jitendra Singh to move Bill further to amend the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946 as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Dr. Jitendra Singh to move that the Bill further to amend the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 8:08 [IST]