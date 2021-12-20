YouTube
    In Parliament today: Govt to pacify Opposition to end impasse

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Parliament will convene today after it was adjourned on Friday. The government has initiated back-channel talks to resolve the ongoing impasse caused due to the suspension of the 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

    In Parliament today: Govt to pacify Opposition to end impasse

    Rajya Sabha chairman, Venkaiah Naidu had asked the Opposition leaders and Government to meet and reach an understanding on the issued that had stymied the Winter Session of Parliament which commenced on November 29.

    In Lok Sabha today:

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022.

    Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022, be taken into consideration.

    Further discussions on climate change to be held

    In Rajya Sabha today:

    Union Minister Kiran Rijiju move for leave to introduce a Bill to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation, for resolution of disputes, commercial or otherwise, enforce mediated settlement agreements, provide for a body for registration of mediators, to encourage community mediation and to make online mediation as acceptable and cost effective process and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

    Short discussion on Omicron variant of COVID-19.

    Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill further to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

    winter session

    Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 8:03 [IST]
    X