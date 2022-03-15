In Parliament today: Constitution (SC-ST) Orders (Amendment) Bill to be tabled

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 15: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Parliament today on a missile that was accidentally fired into Pakistan this month. Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar will also brief Parliament on the Ukraine war which led to the return of scores of Indians including medical students.

On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident, the Pakistan defence ministry said.

The Congress said that it would raise the issue of unemployment, inflation and the Ukraine war in both houses of Parliament. The first half of the session was held between February 1 and 11.

Lok Sabha Legislative Business:

The Union Budget

Discussion And Voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23

Bill For Consideration And Passing

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Rajya Sabha Legislative Business:

Bill For Consideration And Passing

The Constitution (SC and ST) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 9:22 [IST]