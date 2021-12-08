In Parliament today: Bill to further amend CVC commission Act to be taken up

Environment-related offences rose by 68 pc in 2020, compared to previous year: Centre in Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP's parliamentary meeting stressed on the attendance of MPs in both Houses of Parliament.

On the other hand, the Opposition continued with its protest over the suspension of 12 MPs. Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi said that the farmers should be given compensation and jobs. I want the farmers to be given their rights, they should be given compensation and jobs, Rahul Gandhi also said.

In the Lok Sabha today:

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to move a Bill following the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha to the Bill that provides for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected therewith or incidental.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh to move that the Bill further to amend the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh to move that the Bill further to amend the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and N K Premachandran to raise discussion on climate change.

In the Rajya Sabha today:

There would be further consideration on the Bill for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics.

There would be a further consideration on the Bill to constitute National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 8:09 [IST]