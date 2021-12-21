In Parliament today: Bill to amend Representation of People Act to be moved

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 21: It was an eventful day in Parliament on Monday. The Lok Sabha passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, while the Rajya Sabha gave its thumbs up to rectify errors in the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

On the other hand, the meeting between the Centre and Opposition parties failed to materialise. The Centre had called the Opposition for talks to iron out differences following the suspension of the 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

In Lok Sabha today:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill further to amend the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, be taken into consideration.

Further discussion on climate change to be held.

Opposition to raise a discussion on price rise.

In Rajya Sabha today:

Union Minister, Karen Rijiju to move that the Bill further to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022 as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 8:08 [IST]