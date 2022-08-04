India
    In one of the biggest hauls drugs worth Rs 1,400 crore seized in Mumbai

    Mumbai, Aug 04: Mumbai police seized more than 700 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore following a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nalasopara of Palghar district, and arrested five persons, an official said here on Thursday.

    The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch conducted the raid at the unit, he said, news agency PTI reported.

    "The action was carried out based on specific inputs. The ANC team raided the premises, during which it found that mephedrone, a banned drug, was being manufactured," he said.

    In Latin America, synthetic drugs more popular than cocaineIn Latin America, synthetic drugs more popular than cocaine

    "While four of the accused were arrested in Mumbai, one person was held in Nalasopara," the official said.

    This is one of the biggest drug hauls by the city police in recent times, he added.
    Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant a psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 15:22 [IST]
