    In Odisha, couple sells newborn girl for Rs 12,000

    Jajpur, Jan 29: A newborn girl was allegedly sold by her parents for Rs 12,000 in Odisha's Jajpur district, officials said on Saturday. The girl was born to a couple of Sanaraipara in Dharmasala police station area on Thursday, they said.

    As the couple has three daughters, they allegedly sold their newborn for Rs 12,000 to a childless couple of Mahakalapada in Kendrapara district soon after the baby was born at the community health centre, officials said.

    Even the health centre was not aware of the alleged sale, they said. An investigation was ordered after locals informed the district administration about it, officials said.

    "We already have three children. As I am a daily wager, it will be very hard to feed a six-member family. So, we decided to hand over the newborn to a childless couple, who happens to be a relative, to adopt and raise the baby girl well," said the father.

    The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has been asked to inquire into the matter and submit a detailed report soon, officials said.

    "We have started an inquiry into the matter and are on the job to rescue the baby. A complaint will be filed against the couple who have allegedly sold the baby," said Tapan Kumar Panda, the legal officer of DCPU, Jajpur.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 9:07 [IST]
    X