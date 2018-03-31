In NSCN (K) extortion, illegal tax collection case, NIA arrests 3 govt officials

Three government officials have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly paying huge amounts of money to various terror groups. The officials who were arrested are G Ikuto Zhimomi, Director, Directorate of Agriculture, Kohima, Nagaland, Sh Ketouzo Peseyie, Executive- Engineer, Directorate of Rural Development, Kohima and Sangtemchuba, Divisional Accounts Officer, Directorate of Urban Development, Kohima.

The NIA is probing a case relating to large scale extortions and illegal tax collections on behalf of the banned terror organisation, NSCN (K) from government organisations in the Kohima and Dimapur areas. The racket was being carried out on the directions of self-styled Brigadier Isac Sumi of NSCN (K) and other senior leaders.

The above named officials in their official capacity provided substantial amount to NSCN (K) by way of contributing Government funds to the banned outfit, thereby supporting NSCN (K) in furtherance of its unlawful activities, the NIA said.

The Government Officials were arrested for paying huge amount of money to various UG factions such as NSCN (K), NSCN (R), FGN, NNC and others from 2012 to 2016. The facts were revealed during the scrutiny of the official documents including demand letters and payment receipts which were seized during the search operation carried out by NIA in 13 government offices.

OneIndia News

