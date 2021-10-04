Post or no post, will stand by Gandhis: Navjot Sidhu

In new Punjab Cabinet all ministers are crorepatis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 04: In the new Punjab Cabinet formed under Charanjit Singh Channi, there are two ministers with pending criminal cases against them.

One minister has declared a serious criminal case pending, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

All the 18 ministers in the new Cabinet including the Chief Minister are crorepatis.

Nearly 42 per cent ministers declared criminal cases against them: ADR

Out of the 18 ministers analysed, 18 (100%) are crorepatis says the report.

The average assets of 18 ministers analysed is Rs 19.03 crores. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Rana Gurjit Singh from Kapurthala constituency with assets worth Rs. 169.89 crores.

The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Raj Kumar Verka from Amritsar West (SC) constituency with assets worth Rs. 1.57 crores. A total of 13 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Rana Gurjit Singh of Kapurthala constituency with Rs. 81.71 crores of liabilities.

A total of 6(33%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while 12(67%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 80 years. Out of 18 ministers, 2 are women.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 12:04 [IST]