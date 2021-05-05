In Kerala, the lowest victory margin was just 333 votes

Kerala Election 2021 Winners List: Full List of MLAs From CPM, CPI, Congress, IUML and Others

Kerala elections: Date of swearing-in of new govt to be fixed after LDF meeting, says Pinarayi Vijayan

In new Kerala assembly 96 MLAs have pending criminal cases

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 05: Out of the 136 winning candidates analysed in 2021, 96(71%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 140 MLAs analysed during Kerala Assembly elections in 2016, 87(62%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

37 (27%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, crimes against women etc says a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms.

Kerala Assembly election result 2021: Meet 11 women MLAs, lone representative for UDF, who will join Assembly

Winning candidates with cases related to Murder: 2 winning candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Winning candidates with cases related to Attempt to Murder: 3 winning candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

Winning candidates with cases related to Crimes against Women: 3 winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women.

Party wise Winning candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 44 (75%) out of 59 winning candidates from CPI(M), 20(95%) out of 21 winning candidates from INC, 7(41%) out of 17 winning candidates from CPI, 12(86%) out of 14 winning candidates from IUML, 3(60%) out of 5 winning candidates from Kerala Congress (M) and 4(67%) out of 6 Independent winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavit.

Party wise Winning candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 16 (27%) out of 59 winning candidates from CPI(M), 12(57%) out of 21 winning candidates from INC, 1(6%) out of 17 winning candidates from CPI, 4(29%) out of 14 winning candidates from IUML and 2(33%) out of 6 Independent winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavit.

Financial:

Crorepati Winning candidates: Out of the 136 winning candidates analysed, 75 (55%) are crorepatis. Out of 140 MLAs analysed during Kerala assembly elections 2016, 61 (44%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Party-wise crorepati winning candidates: Among the major parties, 24 (41%) out of 59 from CPI(M), 13 (62%) out of 21 from INC, 12 (86%) out of 14 from IUML, 5 (100%) out of 5 from Kerala Congress (M) and 4 (24%) out of 17 from CPI winning candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per winning candidates in the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 is Rs 3.12 Crore. The average of assets per MLA in the Kerala Assembly Elections 2016 was Rs 2.82 crores.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per winning candidates for 59 CPI(M) winning candidates is Rs 1.51 Crores, 21 INC winning candidates is Rs 3.43 crores, 14 IUML winning candidates is Rs 3.45 crores and 5 Kerala Congress (M) winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 3.48 Crores.

Comparative:

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the Kerala assembly elections of 2021 is 70.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2016: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2016 was Rs 2.36 crores.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2021: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2021 is Rs 3.64 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2016 to 2021: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 1.28 crore i.e. by 54%.