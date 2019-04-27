  • search
    In MP voters say govt performed on roads and traffic

    New Delhi, Apr 27: The Madhya Pradesh Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (61.91%), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (39.19%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (32.69%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Madhya Pradesh.

    The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.94 on a scale of 5), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (1.81), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.08) was rated as Below Average says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    In MP voters say govt performed on roads and traffic
    Representational Image

    In rural Madhya Pradesh, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (59%), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (56%), and Electricity for Agriculture (40%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.96 on a scale of 5), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (1.81), and Electricity for Agriculture (1.81) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly on providing Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (1.66) and Availability of Water for Agriculture (1.67) in rural Madhya Pradesh.

    Employment opportunities remains top concern among voters: Survey

    For the urban voters in Madhya Pradesh, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (70%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (45%), and Better Law and Order/Policing (41%).

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.88 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.85), and Better Law and Order/Policing (1.84) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly on Better Roads (1.88) and Traffic Congestion (1.96) in urban Madhya Pradesh.

