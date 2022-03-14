YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In MP to watch Kashmir files, cops to get leave

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 14: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday said policemen in the state will be provided leave to watch the recently-released film "The Kashmir Files".

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Sunday decided to exempt the film from entertainment tax in the state, PTI reported.

    Leave to watch Kashmir Files

    On Monday, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that the Madhya Pradesh policemen will be given leave to watch the movie 'The Kashmir Files' and instructions for the same have been issued to Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena".

    Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

    It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

    In a tweet on Sunday, CM Chouhan had said the film is a "heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s".

    He said the movie needs to be watched by maximum people, hence the state government has decided to make it tax-free.

    (PTI)

    More MADHYA PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh movie

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X