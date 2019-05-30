In Modi’s new sarkar, West Bengal, Maharashtra to get more representation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 30: There is likely to be an emphasis on states such as West Bengal, Maharashtra and Haryana, when the new ministers are sworn in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister for the second time at a grand function at Rashtrapati Bhavan later today. Several ministers too would be sworn in after him.

The BJP which put up an impressive show in West Bengal is likely to give more representation to the state. The party would be a major challenger for the ruling TMC in the assembly elections.

Further increased representation can also be expected for Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, where assembly polls are due later this year. There is also speculation that Amit Shah may join the council of ministers. However there is no confirmation on that as of now since there are some who feel that he should continue as the party chief in the wake of important elections coming up.

In all there is a likelihood that at least 50 ministers would be sworn in today. As per Article 72 of the Constitution, the total number of ministers including the Prime Minister, in the council of ministers shall not exceed 15 per cent.