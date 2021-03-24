In Mansukh Hiran death case, NIA says yet to receive papers from ATS

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 24: The National Investigation Agency told a special court that the the Maharashtra ATS is yet to hand over the documents relating to the Mansukh Hiran case.

The NIA had taken over the probe into the death of Hiran on Saturday. Hiran, the owner of the vehicle containing explosives found outside the home of Mukesh Ambani was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

The probe into the his death was taken over by the NIA. Sachin Waze, the assistant police inspector was in charge of the Hiran case. He is currently in NIA custody for his alleged involvement in placing the explosive laden vehicle outside the home of Ambani. Hiran's wife, Vimla has accused Waze of murdering her husband.

Meanwhile the Maharashtra ATS said it will move a court seeking custody of suspended cop, Sachin Waze. ATS chief, Jaijeet Singh said that they would move the court for his custody. Waze is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency.