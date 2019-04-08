In Manipur voters say government failed to provide better law and order

New Delhi, Apr 08: The Manipur Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (42.94%), Agricultural Loan Availability (36.25%), and Electricity for Agriculture (35.46%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Manipur.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.16 on a scale of 5), Agricultural Loan Availability (1.62), and Electricity for Agriculture (1.29) was rated as Below Average.

In rural Manipur, top most voters' priorities were Agriculture Loan Availability (46%), Electricity for Agriculture (45%), and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (45%).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Agriculture Loan Availability (1.62 on a scale of 5), Electricity for Agriculture (1.29), and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (1.86) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (1.29) and Availability of Water for Agriculture (1.31) in rural Manipur.

For the urban voters in Manipur, the top most priorities were Drinking Water (46%), Better Public Transport (44%), and Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (40%).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Drinking Water (1.75 on a scale of 5), Better Public Transport (1.43), and Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (1.33) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Law and Order/Policing (1.62) and Electricity for Domestic Use (1.71) in urban Manipur.