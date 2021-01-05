In major reshuffle, Rajasthan govt transfers 288 officials

14 year girl raped after being sold for Rs 4 lakh by father

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Jan 05: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 288 officers, including 77 from the IAS and IPS cadre. The reshuffled bureaucrats also included 28 officers from the Indian Forest Service and 183 belonging to the the Rajasthan Administrative Services.

The government changed three collectors, SPs in 14 districts and five range Inspector General of Police late on Monday night while the RAS officers were reshuffled today.

Sudhansh Pant, a 1991-batch IAS officer, has been appointed the Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health and Engineering Department. Mugdha Sinha has been given the charge of the Science and Technology Department in addition to art and culture.

PC Kishan has been appointed the Secretary, Panchayati Raj, according to the transfer orders issued by the Department of Personnel (DoP).

The collectors of Churu, Baran and Jhalawar were also changed. Sanwarmal Verma, who was awaiting posting orders, has been made the Churu Collector. The project director-cum-joint secretary of the Employment Guarantee Scheme, Rajendra Vijay, will now be the Baran Collector.

Khadi Board Secretary Harimohan Meena has been appointed the Jhalawar Collector.

In the Police Department, the state government reshuffled 56 IPS officers. ADG Neena Singh has been transferred to the civil rights and anti-human trafficking wing. ADG Govind Gupta has been shifted to the planning and modernisation wing.

Range IGs of Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota and Bharatpur were also changed.

Priti Chandra was appointed the SP in Bikaner SP; Jagdish Sharma in Ajmer; Kalu Ram Rawat in Pali; Preeti Jain in Hanumangarh; Kunwar Rastradeep in Sikar; Anil Kumar-II in Jodhpur (Rural); VIkas Sharma in Bhilwara; Rajiv Pachar in Udaipur; Prahlad Singh in Jhunjhunu; Anil Kumar in Dausa; Devendra Kumar in Bharatpur; Vineet Kumar in Baran; Narayan Togas in Churu; and Sudheer Joshi in Dungarpur.

Similarly, 28 IFS officers were transferred. Dr DN Pandey has been appointed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Development). Six additional principal chief conservator of forests were also transferred.

The transfer list of RAS officers was issued on Tuesday.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (Jaipur) Narendra Sharma was appointed the GM of the Rajasthan State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation while Harjilal Atal, Secretary, Rajasthan State Textbook Board, was made the Director (Public Services) and Joint Secretary (ex-officio), Public Grievance Redressal Department.