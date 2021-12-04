Do we need Covid-19 booster shots? INSACOG recommends it to those at-risk, above 40 years

In Madurai no entry for unvaccinated into public places

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 04: The Madurai administration has said that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter public places.

The order would come into effect after one week, Madurai district collector Aneesh Sekhar told news agency ANI. He also said that one week's time has been given to people to get at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

Those who fail to get at least one dose will not be allowed to enter public places like shopping malls, hotels and other commercial establishments, Sekhar also said.

He also said that the schools and colleges in the district would remain closed today due to heavy rains in the region.

On Friday, Karnataka had said that only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed into public places. The order came in the wake of the state reporting the first two cases of Omicron in the country.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting that was chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 11:24 [IST]