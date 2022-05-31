In letter, Moosewala’s father blames AAP’s incompetency for son’s death

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 31: The father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Monday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to order a probe by a judge of the high court into the murder of his son. Seeking justice for his son, Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh demanded that the Punjab government bring in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation.

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

    Singh also demanded an apology from the police chief for linking his son's murder to a gang war. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Singh blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's alleged incompetency for the incident.

    "Shubhdeep's (Sidhu Moose Wala) mother is asking me where her son is and when he will return. What reply should I give?" said Singh in an emotional letter. "I hope that I will get justice," he added.

    "This case should be inquired by a sitting judge of the high court. The Punjab government should ensure assistance of the CBI and the NIA in the inquiry," Mr Singh wrote in the letter.

    He demanded that the accountability of officers, who reviewed his son's security and made public the order of withdrawal of the security cover, be fixed.

    Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Sidhu Moose Wala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar SUV with him, were injured in the attack.

    The Punjab Police chief on Sunday had said, "This incident seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry," adding a certain Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder.

    Sidhu Moose Wala was left with two Punjab Police commandos after the state police withdrew two commandos from his security cover. However, Moose Wala neither took the remaining two commandos with him nor his bullet-proof vehicle on Sunday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 9:27 [IST]
