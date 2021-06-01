In letter 600 academicians caution Bengal govt not to play with constitutional norms

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 01: Today, a large section of Bengali society is living under fear. Those who voted against the TMC in recent elections in Bengal are being victimised. Many of them are under attack from the TMC supported stormtroopers - their properties vandalised and livelihoods destroyed, a letter written by over 600 academicians said.

The list includes eminent professors, Vice Chancellors, Directors, Deans and Former VCs.

There are reports that dozens of people, including women, have been killed in post-poll violence.

Thousands of people have migrated to the adjoining states of Assam, Orissa, and Jharkhand due to fear of getting killed or raped by hooligans supported by the ruling party of Bengal. The police, local administration, civil society and media are either hand in gloves with the perpetrators or are silent, fearing the wrath of the state government, the letter also said.

There are chances that the acts of violence and politics of terror perpetrated in Bengal can spread to other parts of India. Incidents such as the lynching of Mewalal, a member of the Mahadalit community, burning of 12 houses and trashing many others by anti-social elements in Purnea district of Bihar cannot be seen in isolation as these are adjoining areas of Bengal, the academicians also said.

We are deeply anxious and worried about the people who exercised their democratic right to free and fair vote, thus incurring the wrath of the ruling party in Bengal. We are deeply concerned about the weak and vulnerable sections of the society whose rights as citizens of India are being suppressed by the state government merely for exercising their right to freedom of expression and association, it further said.

We, the undersigned academics, strongly condemn the post-poll violence in Bengal. We demand that state authorities should make all the efforts to end this lawlessness and build confidence among people in the state.

We appeal for inquiry by independent authorities like NHRC, NCSC, NCBC, NCST, NCW etc. into this unprecedented violence in Bengal. We also appeal to Hon. Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the matter and set up SIT to investigate the incidents. Such acts of violence and politics of terror undermine the constitution and destroy the basic building blocks of democracy. It should not be tolerated in the Republic of India, the letter also read.