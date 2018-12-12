Home News India In last 4 years, 28,523 Indian nationals have died in Gulf countries

In last 4 years, 28,523 Indian nationals have died in Gulf countries

New Delhi, Dec 12: A total of 28,523 Indian nationals died in the Gulf countries of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the last four years, the Lok Sabha was told on Wednesday.

The highest number of deaths of Indian nationals was recorded in Saudi Arabia between 2014-2018 at 12,828 followed by the UAE at 7,877, Minister of State at the External Affairs Ministry V K Singh told the Lok Sabha in response to a question.

About 1,021 deaths of Indian nationals between 2014-2018 was recorded in Bahrain while 2,932 deaths were recorded in Kuwait.

About 2,564 deaths of Indian nationals were recorded in Oman while 1,301 deaths were recorded in Qatar, he said.

Singh said that in order to prevent workers' death such as suicides and road accidents in the Gulf countries, awareness campaigns are conducted by the missions and posts through labour camps organised by Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in collaboration with the Indian missions.

The highest number of deaths in these Gulf countries in the last four years was recorded in 2016 when 6,013 Indian nationals died followed by 2017 when 5,906 Indian nationals died in these countries.