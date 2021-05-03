Mamata powers TMC to win in Bengal; BJP, LDF retain power in Assam, Kerala; DMK to form govt in TN

In Kerala, the lowest victory margin was just 333 votes

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, May 03: One of the victories with the lowest margin in the Kerala Assembly elections was 333 votes. This was recorded in Kuttiady in Kozhikode, which is traditionally a strong CPI(M) constituency.

Kunhammed Kutty of the CPM defeated the sitting IUML candidate Parakkal Abdulla in Kuttiady by just 333 votes.

In the 2016 elections, Abdulla had won the seat by 1,157 votes. In the Manjeshwaram constituency, A K M Ashraf of the IUML defeated V V Rameshan of the CPI(M) by 745 votes. In 2016, the IUML had defeated BJP state president, Surendran by just 89 votes.