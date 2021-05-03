YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    Kerala Assembly elections 2021 vote share

    In Kerala, the lowest victory margin was just 333 votes

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 03: One of the victories with the lowest margin in the Kerala Assembly elections was 333 votes. This was recorded in Kuttiady in Kozhikode, which is traditionally a strong CPI(M) constituency.

    In Kerala, the lowest victory margin was just 333 votes

    Kunhammed Kutty of the CPM defeated the sitting IUML candidate Parakkal Abdulla in Kuttiady by just 333 votes.

    In the 2016 elections, Abdulla had won the seat by 1,157 votes. In the Manjeshwaram constituency, A K M Ashraf of the IUML defeated V V Rameshan of the CPI(M) by 745 votes. In 2016, the IUML had defeated BJP state president, Surendran by just 89 votes.

    MORE Kerala Assembly elections 2021 NEWS

    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X