    In Kerala Sihshad Muhammad brutally kicks 6 year old boy for leaning on his car

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 04: A man from Kannur, Kerala identified as Sihshad Muhammad has been taken into custody after he brutally assaulted a six year old Rajasthan boy for leaning on his car.

    In Kerala Sihshad Muhammad brutally kicks 6 year old boy for leaning on his car

    The accused was identified after the police watched the CCTV footage which has now gone viral on the social media. Muhammad is seen kicking the boy who was leaning on his car. Sihshad seemed unapologetic about his act even after the onlookers questioned him. Instead he went on to argue with the people there, while the woman in a purdah who was with him also seemed unapologetic. Both drove away after the incident.

    After the media reported it, the police were forced to arrest Muhammad. The police have filed non-bailable charges against him, including attempt to murder. The police have also seized the vehicle.

    The local media reported that the boy sustained a serious back injury and has been admitted to hospital. The boy, Ganesh is the son of a migrant worker from Rajasthan.

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 16:00 [IST]
    X