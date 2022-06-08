GPS-based tolling project coming soon: Now, pay only for the distance you travel

Provide VIP lanes at all toll plazas across India: Madras HC to NHAI

From February 15, FASTag to become compulsory in India

In just 105 hrs, NHAI built 75-km long highway, sets new Guinness World Record

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 8: State-owned National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has created a Guinness World Record for the longest continuously laid bituminous lane of 75 kilometres in 105 hours and 33 minutes on the national highway between Amravati and Akola districts in Maharashtra.

Mentioning about the record, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the project was implemented by 720 workers including a team of independent consultants who worked day and night.

The vision of #NewIndia is being built on your perseverance & sweat.



The whole nation is proud



Keep up the great work!#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 8, 2022

The total length of the 75 kilometres of single lane continuous bituminous concrete road is equivalent to 37.5 kilometres of two-lane paved shoulder road and the work started on June 3, at 7:27 am and was completed on June 7, at 5 pm, the minister said in a video message.

Proud Moment For The Entire Nation!



Feel very happy to congratulate our exceptional Team @NHAI_Official, Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd & Jagdish Kadam, on achieving the Guinness World Record (@GWR) of laying 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete Road... pic.twitter.com/hP9SsgrQ57 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 8, 2022

The previous Guinness World Record for the longest continuously laid bituminous was for building 25.275 kilometres of road that was achieved in Doha, Qatar, in February 2019 and that task was completed in 10 days, Gadkari said.

The Amravati to Akola section is part of NH 53 and this is an important east-east corridor which connects major cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur and Surat.

According to Gadkari, once completed, this stretch will play a major role in easing movement of traffic and freight on this route.

He also congratulated all the engineers, contractors, consultants, workers from NHAI and Raj Path Infracon Pvt Ltd for efficient implementation of the project that has helped in successful completion of this world record.

Know all about Gadkari Nitin Jairam

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 16:13 [IST]