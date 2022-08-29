In Jharkhand's Dumka, Teen, held for setting girl on fire, smiles on his way to custody

As Noida's twin towers go down, Twitter explodes with memes

oi-Deepika S

Dumka, Aug 29: In a gruesome act, a class 12 girl student, was burnt alive by a stalker after she turned down a proposal in Jharkhand's Dumka on Sunday. Now, a video of the accused smiling in police custody has surfaced online which is making netizens appalled and shocked.

In the viral video clip, the accused, Shahrukh, could be seen smiling mischievously when he was arrested and was being taken to a police vehicle.

Jharkhand: Tension in Dumka after girl set ablaze dies, Sec 144 imposed

The video went viral soon on social media, where he was slammed by the users for his shameless smile.

Take a look at the reactions:

"Look at the Smiling face with zero Regret. He is Shahrukh who burnt sister Ankita to death. This says it is all about his mentality and upbringing," a Twitter user said.

Look at the Smiling face with zero Regret. He is Shahrukh who burnt sister Ankita to de@th. This says it all about his mentality and upbringing. #JusticeForAnkita pic.twitter.com/1IL9NvyBiH — Samrat Bhai (@BhaiiSamrat) August 28, 2022

😡This Bloody Monster Shahrukh is smiling after he poured Petrol on School Girl Ankita,set her on Fire & Burnt her to Death in Jharkhand😢just bcz she refused relationship wd him. This नरभक्षि shud b Publicly Executed😡#JusticeForAnkitaSingh #JusticeForAnkita #HindusUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/nm1vCPA3Tt — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) August 28, 2022

Look at this monster! Look at his bloody smile! Strictest punishment for him!!!#JusticeForAnkita https://t.co/MvBdCGAXgX — Sayema (@_sayema) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, prohibitory order has been in Jharkhand's Dumka sub-division on Sunday following protests by some right-wing outfits after the death of a woman, who was allegedly set on fire by a person.

The incident happened in Dumka town on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire.

Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 16:52 [IST]