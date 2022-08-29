YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    In Jharkhand's Dumka, Teen, held for setting girl on fire, smiles on his way to custody

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dumka, Aug 29: In a gruesome act, a class 12 girl student, was burnt alive by a stalker after she turned down a proposal in Jharkhand's Dumka on Sunday. Now, a video of the accused smiling in police custody has surfaced online which is making netizens appalled and shocked.

    In Jharkhands Dumka, Teen, held for setting girl on fire, smiles on his way to custody

    In the viral video clip, the accused, Shahrukh, could be seen smiling mischievously when he was arrested and was being taken to a police vehicle.

    Jharkhand: Tension in Dumka after girl set ablaze dies, Sec 144 imposedJharkhand: Tension in Dumka after girl set ablaze dies, Sec 144 imposed

    The video went viral soon on social media, where he was slammed by the users for his shameless smile.

    Take a look at the reactions:

    "Look at the Smiling face with zero Regret. He is Shahrukh who burnt sister Ankita to death. This says it is all about his mentality and upbringing," a Twitter user said.

    Meanwhile, prohibitory order has been in Jharkhand's Dumka sub-division on Sunday following protests by some right-wing outfits after the death of a woman, who was allegedly set on fire by a person.

    The incident happened in Dumka town on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire.

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news jharkhand

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 16:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X