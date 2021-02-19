In J&K, foreign envoys briefed on Pakistan’s lies, benefits of repealing Article 370

New Delhi, Feb 19: The foreign envoys who were on a two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir were appraised about how Article 370 was discriminatory in nature. They were also given an account on the positive impact repealing Article 370 had on the lives of the people of the Union Territory.

Vandana a woman Sarpanch from Nagbani said, " I told them how the article was grossly discriminatory against the women of Jammu and Kashmir, who after marrying men from other states were denied their right to ancestral property and how they used to lose their citizenship of Jammu and Kashmir."

The envoys sought to know about the revocation of Article 370. We told them that we are very happy over its revocation because it was hampering development and it was highly discriminatory against the people of Jammu and Kashmir, she also said.

Another Sarpanch from Mathwar, Anjali Sharma told the envoys how Pakistan has been peddling lies at the international forum to mislead the world community on Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta said, " I told them how the elections to the local bodies could be held and the 73rd and 74th amendment to the Constitution could be implemented in J&K only after Article 370 was repealed.

Manisha and Akash from the Valmiki community told the envoys about the worst kind of slavery their community faced due to the successive Kashmir centric governments. They also said that Article 370 had deprived them of jobs, property and voting rights.