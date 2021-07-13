In Islamic State Voice of Hind case, NIA nets three operatives from J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 13: The National Investigation Agency has arrested three operatives of the Islamic State in connection with the ISIS Voice of Hind case. The arrested have been identified as Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone all residents of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA had unearthed a conspiracy of the IISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian State. ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India, by assuming pseudo- online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalising and recruiting members to the fold of ISIS. In this connection an India-Centric online propaganda magazine 'the Voice of Hind' (VOH) is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalise impressionable youth.

Voice of Hind: Aim was to project skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India

The operatives of the Islamic State had organised a campaign in cyber space to further terror activities on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir, investigations by the National Investigation found.

ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with the cadres in India assumed pseudo online identities and created a network, the NIA said. Further the agency said that an India centric online propaganda magazine Voice of Hind was published on a monthly basis.

The aim of the magazine was to incite and radicalise impressionable youth by projecting a a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred. During the searches the NIA seized a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptop , hard disks and T-Shirts having ISIS logo.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 8:14 [IST]