In India terror down by 34%, civilian deaths by 90% since Art 370 scrapped: Shah

New Delhi, Oct 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the country has witnessed a 34 per cent decrease in terrorist activities after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 2-day Chintin Shivir in Surajkund, Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "There has been a 34 per cent decrease in terrorist activities, a 64 per cent decrease in the death of security forces and a 90 per cent decrease in civilian deaths."

The objective of 'Chintan Shivir' is to prepare an action plan for the implementation of 'Vision 2047' and 'Panch Pran' announced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, an official statement from the government said. Development of an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces, increase in usage of information technology in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security and other internal security issues will be discussed at the event, it added.

The role of 'Nari Shakti' is important to achieve the goal of 'Developed India by 2047' and special emphasis will be given to the safety of women and creating a safe environment for them. The aim of the conference is also to facilitate national policy making and better planning and coordination in these mentioned areas.

"We have to give importance to the 3Cs - Cooperation, Coordination & Collaboration, to be able to further our goals of cooperative federalism & Whole-of-Government Approach... Resource optimisation & integration necessary," Amit Shah was quoted in a tweet by ANI.

He further added that the National Investigation Agency has been given extraterritorial rights. "We have decided to set up NIA branches in every state by 2024," he added.

In the two-day event, various topics will be discussed in the six sessions. On the first day, issues such as home guards, civil defence, fire protection and enemy property will be discussed. The next day matters such as cyber security, drug trafficking, women's safety and border management will be discussed, the statement said.

The Union Home Minister claimed that the government has been getting suggestions regarding improvement in CrPC and IPC. "I'm looking into it in detail, invested hours in it. We will very soon come up with new CrPC, IPC drafts in the Parliament," he pointed out.

