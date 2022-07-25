In India one can dream… Draupadi Murmu’s top 5 quotes

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 25: Draupadi Murmu became the first tribal woman to take oath as President of India. She was sworn in by Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana.

    At the function, outgoing President, Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi too were present.

    Here are the five top quotes by Draupadi Murmu:

    1. For me getting primary education was a dream
    2. My election is proof that poor in India can dream and make them come true
    3. India is adding a new episode of development in every sphere. India's fight against the COVID-19 has enhanced its global influence
    4. I want to tell the youth to not just focus on their future but also lay the foundation of the country's future. You have my full support
    5. I will focus on the marginalised

    X