In Haryana, scores of migrants register to return

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 09: As many as 1.10 lakh migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have applied on the Haryana government's web portal to enter the state.

This comes at a time when scores of migrants have been seeking permission to get back to their home towns. According to the data available, 72.29 per cent have applied to come to Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Yamunagar, Rewari and Sonipat.

163 Shramik Special Trains operated so far, more than 1.60 lakh migrants ferried: Railways

If the migrant workers want to come to Haryana, we will try and make arrangements to bring them back, Haryana Principal Secretary, Anurag Rastogi said.

The Haryana government launched the web portal last week for those who wanted to leave Haryana for their home states. The portal also has an option for those wanting to return to Haryana. Till May 8, there were 7.95 lakh who wanted to leave, while 1.46 had registered to return.