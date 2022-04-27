In first reaction to fuel price hike, PM has this advise for Oppn ruled states

When will petrol diesel prices be hiked again: How to check fuel rates

New Delhi, Apr 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while reacting to the rising fuel prices has appealed to the states ruled by the Opposition to reduce fuel on tax.

This is the Prime Minister's first reaction to the rise in fuel prices.

He said that a few states who could not reduce prices last November, should do it now. He said that states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Jharkhand did not reduce tax on fuel and should do it now.

The PM took part in a meeting with the Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

He said that we have seen how Omicron and its sub-variants wreaked havoc in Europe. In the last few months several countries have seen a surge. Compared to those nations, India has kept the situation under control, he also added.

'It's a matter of pride for every citizen that 96% of our adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and 85 % of the eligible population above 15 years of age inoculated with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine,'' PM Modi said after interacting with state CMs on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

''Coordination between state & Centre is very important...(Ukraine) war has affected the supply chain which has posed many challenges. Hence Cooperative Federalism is important...Scaling-up of manpower & medical infrastructure was also discussed in today's COVID review meeting,'' he further said.

