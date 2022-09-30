Swanky, high-end Vande Bharat train now on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route | See pics

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station on Friday and travelled in the train from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station. This is the third Vande Bharat train in the country. The other two run between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

All you need to know about Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

The much awaited experience of High end Vande Bharat Express travel from Gandhinagar Capital - to the Capital of Maharashtra State in Mumbai i.e. Mumbai Central shall be available to one and all with effect from October 1st.

The new Vande Bharat train with 16 coaches will run between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital stations 6 days a week, except on Sundays.

Ticket price: Passengers will have to pay Rs 2,505 in its executive class and Rs 1,385 to travel in its chair class

Timings: According to the proposed timings, Train No. 20901 Vande Bharat Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 6:10 am and reach Gandhinagar Capital at 12:30 pm. It will have three stoppages on the route. First stoppage will be at Surat (8:50 am), Vadodara (10:20 am) and Ahmedabad (11:35 am). This train will cover a distance of 520 km in 6.20 hours. To reach Ahmedabad from Mumbai Central, Vande Bharat Express will take 5.25 hours.

Vande Bharat 2.0: All set to serve the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra



Catch glimpses of the next-gen Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi today from Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/GWK9Ek1DfG — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 30, 2022

Vande Bharat Express train offers an aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features such as indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System or Kavach technology. Kavach controls the speed of the train by automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to apply the brakes.

The indigenous developed train shall come with a befitting Health Conscious Low Calorie Millet Rich Regional menu.

Indian Railways is all set to serve high end delicacies suited to the taste-buds of esteemed clientele in the prestigious semi-high speed train.

Looking to cater to the premium business and Corporate segment that travels on the route, Health Conscious and Low calorie food options made from Ragi, Bhagar, Cereals, Oats, Muesli, etc shall be integral to the menu.

Railways has not missed its focus on the preference of Fasting/ Jain/ Senior patrons in the Mumbai Gujarat Section. Dishes prepared from Sabu Dana, Bhagar and Fruits which are otherwise light on the stomach but still have high nutritional value are much a part of the menu.

The customised menu for Vande Bharat Train is also in sync with the theme of ensuing year 2023 which is poised to be celebrated World over as the International Year of Millets. The initiative has been steered by India in the U.N. General Assembly adopting a resolution in April 2021 and declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

In a first, Healthy Malt Beverages for travelling kids are being introduced as a service in the premium train.

Replacing Chocolate Bars with local Brands of "Peanut Chikki" with Peanuts sourced from local farmers is being seen as a part of Be Vocal, Go Local ideology.

The Menu service being planned to suit the train schedule timings includes Morning Tea, Breakfast, Hi-Tea, Lunch and Dinner on the motto "Quality First ".

On board hospitality shall be extended by engaging experienced and competent professionals of balanced gender mix at par with the Mumbai Ahmedabad Corporate Tejas Trains run by IRCTC.