In first comments, China’s defence ministry border issue with India controllable, stable

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 29: The Chinese Defence Ministry has said that the ongoing standoff along the India-China border is controllable.

The ministry said that the situation is stable and both countries have the wherewithal to resolve the situation through established mechanisms. This is the first statement from the ministry since the standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang said that China's position on the China-India border is clear.

The Chinese border troops are committed to maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas.

At present the situation in the China-India border is stable and controllable on the whole, Reg also said. The two sides have the ability to communicate and solve relevant issues through the established border related mechanisms and diplomatic channels, he also said.

Meanwhile China's ambassador to India, Sun Weidong conveyed a conciliatory message and said that India and China did not pose a threat to each other. Both countries should never allow their differences to shadow bi-lateral cooperation, he also said.

Both countries are opportunities to each other and need to see each other's development. Steps also should be taken to enhance strategic mutual trust. The statements come a day after the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing described the overall situation at the border as stable and controllable. Both India and China are capable of resolving the issue through dialogue, the ministry had also said.

We should gradually seek understanding through communication and constantly resolve our differences. China and India should be good neighbours and commit to harmonious co-existence. We need to be good partners and move forward Weidong also said.

India and China should adhere to basic judgment that they are each other's opportunities. Both countries pose no threat to each other. The realisation of the dragon and the elephant dancing together is the only right choice for India and China, Sun also said. China and India should strengthen practical cooperation and expand the cake of common interests, Sun said at a webinar, in which students and some journalists took part.