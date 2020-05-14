  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In-depth: The announcements made by the Finance Minister

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 14: The focus of the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman today was on the migrants, farmers and poor.

    In-depth: The announcements made by the Finance Minister
    Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman

    Today's initiative focused on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, small farmers. Among the 9 measures -- 3 were related to migrant workers, 1 for street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, 2 on small farmers and 1 on housing.

    Lets us take a look at the announcements in-depth:

    Direct support to farmers

    Direct support to farmers

    Direct Support to Farmers & Rural Economy provided post COVID19

    Liquidity support for farmers

    Liquidity support for farmers

    Liquidity Support to Farmers & Rural Economy provided post COVID19

    Support for migrants

    Support for migrants

    AatmaNirbharBharatPackage provides support for Migrants & Urban Poor

    Labour codes

    Labour codes

    'Government Committed to the welfare of Workers'

    More on labour codes

    More on labour codes

    labour codes- Benefits of workers

    Benefits for workers

    Benefits for workers

    Labour code: Benefits for workers

    Mudra-Shishi loans

    Mudra-Shishi loans

    Relief of Rs 1500 cr to MUDRA-Shishu loanees

    Affordable rental housing

    Affordable rental housing

    Migrant Workers / Urban Poor to have Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC)

    Free food grains

    Free food grains

    Free Food grain supply to Migrants for 2 months

    One nation one ration card

    One nation one ration card

    'One Nation One Ration Card' by March 2021

    For the street vendors

    For the street vendors

    Rs 5000 cr Special Credit Facility for Street Vendors;

    Housing sector

    Housing sector

    Government to extend the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme CLSS up to March 2021; 2.5 lakhs middle income families to benefit during 2020-21

    Campa funds:

    Campa funds:

    Rs 6000 crores to be approved shortly under CAMPA Funds

    Capital funding for farmers

    Capital funding for farmers

    Rs 30,000 crores Additional Emergency Working Capital Funding through NABARD

    Concessional credit

    Concessional credit

    Rs 2 lakh crore Concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman migrants workers

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X