In Delhi riots case, cops to show 1.1 million pages of documents to Umar Khalid

New Delhi, Sep 15: The prosecution has told a Delhi court that former JNU student, Umar Khalid arrested for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots has to be shown documents running into 1.1 million pages and huge technical data.

The prosecution further contended that the examination of the witnesses revealed that Khalid was coordinating between the protest sites in Delhi in connivance with other radical groups."Further interrogation is needed in order to unearth deep-rooted conspiracy and to collect clinching evidence to nab/arrest the remaining conspirators behind these riots During the course of investigation, names of some more suspects have also cropped up and above named accused are required to be questioned at length about those suspects to obtain their exact particulars for further investigation," the remand application by the Delhi Police read.

The police had told a court last month that Khalid along with other accused, former AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain and activist Khalid Saifi had hatched a conspiracy to orchestrate the riots just before the visit of US President Donald Trump in February.

Recently the Delhi Police had filed two chargesheets against Hussain. The two chargesheets were filed in connection with two separate incidents of violence. The first related to arson and rioting at a parking lot in Chand Bagh, while the second related to arson and robbery at godown in Karawal Nagar. Along with his Hussain, his brother, Shah Alam and 10 others have been charged.

Earlier the police had said that Hussain instigated the mob into killing IB staffer, Ankit Sharma as he was trying to pacify the mobs of both sides.

It may be recalled that during the riots, Sharma had gone missing on February 25. His body was recovered from a drain in the Chand Bagh the next day.

The chargesheet described the killing as cold blooded. It said that there were 51 injuries on Sharma's body and he was brutally killed. Hussain had gathered a mob based on religious sentiments and had also provided to logistic support to the rioters, whom he knew before hand.

Citing witnesses, the chargesheet said that Hussain led the mob at Chand Bagh. The witnesses also told the police Hussain was very much present at his house, from where the mob was pelting stones. Hussain also provoked the mob based on religious sentiments and he was urging the mob against the Hindus/Kafirs to kill them, the chargesheet also said.

Sharma on the other hand was trying to pacify both sides. However a mob of 25 equipped with rods, knives and stones attacked him.