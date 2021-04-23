In CJI Bobde’s last hearing, Centre given time to file reply on supply of essentials during pandemic

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: The Supreme Court will hear on April 27 a sun motu case related to the distribution of essential supplies and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court today granted the Centre time to file its reply in the case. The matter will next be heard by Justice Ramana who would taken over as the Chief Justice of India.

This was CJI Bobde's last sitting on the Bench. I did my best. I am not sure how it came across but I am happy about what I could do, he said.

With a sense of satisfaction, I hand over the baton to Justice Ramana, who I am sure will very ably lead the court, Justice Bobde also said.