    In Chandigarh, will return to Mumbai soon: Param Bir Singh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 25: Former Mumbai Police commissioner, Param Bir Singh who was granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court said that he is in Chandigarh and will return to Mumbai in a couple of days.

    File Photo of Former Mumbai Police commissioner, Param Bir Singh

    A court had declared the officer as an absconder recently. Singh who faces four cases of extortion against him told a news channel that he is in Chandigarh and will soon decide his next course of action. Singh who also appeared on Telegram however later on deleted his account.

    Since his transfer in May, he has not reported to work. He had also made allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister, Anil Deshmukh.

    The Supreme Court had two days back asked Singh to join the probe being undertaken by the Mumbai Police. There are four cases registered against Singh and in some a non-bailable warrant has been issued. The Mumbai Police would now seek a clarification from the Supreme Court which had ordered blanket protection from arrest to Singh.

    mumbai

    Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 8:29 [IST]
