In CBI vs CBI case noose tightens against politicians from AP-Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation has intensified its probe against Hyderabad based businessman Sana Sathish Babu, who is centric to the case against CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

The CBI conducted raids on the properties belonging to Babu. Properties of his relatives at Peddapuram and Samalkot too were investigated by the CBI. Further a pharmacy college belonging to a cricket coach were also searched by a team of the agency which came down from Delhi along with two Telugu translators.

The allegation against Babu is that he had paid Asthana money to get relief in the case against meat exporter, Moin Qureshi. However Asthana had accused Babu of paying Verma Rs 2 crore to get a clean chit in the same case. Both officers following a public spat were sent on leave by the government in a mid-night operation conducted last week.

The CBI also has under its scanner three politicians from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with the same case. The conversations between Moin Qureshi and a few politicians from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are under the scanner of the investigating agency, sources told OneIndia.

It may be recalled that Satish Babu Sana a resident of Gachibowli had said that in pursuance of the promise of payment of Rs 2 crore on October 10 2018, he was informed by Manoj Prasad, a Dubai based businessman to hand over the amount in person in Delhi.

He had paid Rs 25 lakh and later 25,000 dhirams to Manoj Prasad. He also said he had made another payment of 30,000 dhirams to Prasad through one Mutthu in Dubai.

These details had emerged when the CBI began its probe against Qureshi, a meat exporter. The CBI had accused him of alleged hawala transactions.

During the course of the probe, Babu is said to have taken the name of three prominent politicians.

The conversations with these politicians is under verification and the CBI team would visit Hyderabad to ascertain the details further. In addition to this Babu is also said to have revealed the names of a jewellery businessman and Qureshi in his statement to the agency. The agency is also checking the conversations between Qureshi and these politicians from the Telugu states.