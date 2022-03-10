In BJP’s UP win, a spike in vote share in comparison to 2017

'Will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine’, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Mar 10: The BJP has taken an unassailable lead and is set to return to power in Uttar Pradesh. While the final numbers may be lesser compared to 2017, the party has registered a higher vote share when compared to the previous elections.

The BJP's vote share this year is at 44.6 per cent, which is five per cent more than the 2017 elections.

UP is crucial for the BJP in its 2024 campaign. At 80, UP sends the most number of MPs to Parliament. The BJP's win in 2014 and 2019 have largely been credited with the massive number of seats it managed to win in UP.

The exit polls had given a clear edge to the BJP. The party had always been confident about a win and cited its policies such as the free staple to the people during the COVID-19 pandemic, crackdown on crime and handling the law and order situation in the state.

