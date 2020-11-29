In BJP-RSS vision of India, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education: Rahul Gandhi

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the government over a media report which claimed that scholarship for 60 lakh SC school students was stuck after central funding was ended and alleged that in the "BJP-RSS vision of India, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education".

Along with his tweet attacking the government, Gandhi tagged the media report which said a key central scholarship scheme to help over 60 lakh Scheduled Caste students of classes 11 and 12 to complete their schooling has nearly shut down across more than 14 states after the Centre ended funding to states under a 2017 formula.

"In BJP/RSS vision of India, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education," Gandhi alleged. "Stopping scholarships for SC-ST students is their way of ends justifying their means," the former Congress chief said in the tweet.