    In major infrastructural milestone, PM to lay foundation stone for the National Institute for One Health

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will lay foundation stone for National Institute for One Health and inaugurate Centre for Research, Management and Control of Haemoglobinopathies in Nagpur. These institutes will help expedite the country's efforts in enhancing health research to serve vulnerable populations, the government said in a statement.

    In a significant infrastructural milestone, PM Modi to lay foundation stone for the National Institute for One Health in Nagpur

    "With increased interaction between humans and animals - domestic and wild, and influenced by climate change, human health can no longer be seen in isolation. More than half of all infections that people get, can be spread by animals. In this context, National Institute for One Health in Nagpur is an important infrastructural milestone for India.

    The Institute will focus on increasing preparedness and laboratory capabilities for identification of novel and unknown zoonotic agents. This dedicated institute will be equipped with the Bio Safety Level (BSL-IV) laboratory. It will help in investigation of outbreaks of emerging zoonotic agents concerned with public health and developing better control strategies." the statement from the healthy ministry said.

    The prevalence of Sickle Cell disease in the Vidarbha region of Central India, especially in tribal population, is high, with expected carrier frequency as high as 35% in certain tribal groups.

    To prevent the spread of similar diseases in the country, ICMR - Centre for Research, Management & Control of Haemoglobinopathies has been set-up and it will play a leading role in research on haemoglobinopathies and similar diseases in the country. The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and research facilities including bio- banking and proteomics facilities, which will enable India to conduct pathbreaking research on the disease. This centre of medical excellence is dedicated to haemoglobinopathies, which are inherited disorders of haemoglobin and include β-thalassemia syndromes and sickle cell disease, amongst others. The centre will undertake interventions through community control programmes and translational research that will benefit the patients in the underserved region of Chandrapur and adjoining areas.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 17:14 [IST]
    X