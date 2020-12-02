In a first, Twitter flags BJP's Amit Malviya's tweet as manipulated media

Karnataka election date: 'My tweet based on news channel report,' says Amit Malviya

New Delhi, Dec 02: In a first, Twitter has labelled a tweet by BJP leader Amit Malviya on the farmer's protest as 'manipulated media'.

Amit Malviya had on November 28 posted a fact-check tweet on the image of an elderly farmer during a lathi-charge by policemen in Haryana, to counter a post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Malviya wrote, "Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time."

Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time. https://t.co/9wQeNE5xAP pic.twitter.com/b4HjXTHPSx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 28, 2020

Rahul had tweeted a photograph by PTI that showed a policeman wielding his baton against an elderly farmer during the ongoing protests in Delhi.

"Our slogan was Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, but today PM Modi's arrogance made the jawan stand against the farmer. This is very dangerous," Gandhi tweeted.